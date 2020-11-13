Bihar Chief Minister tenders resignation to Governor

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation from the post after meeting Governor Phagu Chauhan. Governor Chauhan accepted the resignation and asked him to hold office till the formation of a new government. Until the formation of the new government, Nitish Kumar will be the acting chief minister of Bihar. Nitish Kumar will be selected as the new leader in the NDA meeting on November 15.

A joint meeting of the NDA legislature party will be held in Patna on November 15 where Nitish Kumar will be elected as its leader, it was decided on Friday. The decision was taken at an “informal” meeting of leaders of the four NDA constituents in Bihar–the JD(U), BJP, HAM, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) at the residence of Chief Minister Kumar.