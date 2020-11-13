Breaking News!!! CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan resigns

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has resigned. Senior leader A. Vijayaraghavan has been given the charge of the party top post. Kodiyeri’s request for leave to go for further treatment was accepted by the state secretariat. The party said in a statement that it had accepted Kodiyeri’s demand for leave. It is not clear how long the leave will last. It is not uncommon for the party secretary to seek leave during the election phase.

The move comes amid the controversies surrounding Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case relating to the seizure of drugs in Bengaluru. He has been Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kerala State Committee since 2015, the highest office within the party at the state level.