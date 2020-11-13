“Breaking News” ; Major Fire Breaks Out At Power Loom Factory !!!

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at a power loom factory in the Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra on Thursday. As per the primary reports, no causalities have been informed so far.

It may be stated that several other factories are located in the region. Four fire tenders reached Narayana Compound Road to douse the fire. According to the fire personal, an hour or two would be required to extinguish the fire. No details yet have been acquired of any causality or injury. The cause of the fire is still unrecognized.