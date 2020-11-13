Celebs looks unrecognizable with babyface filter….See images….

Bollywood celebrities are often active on social media sharing updates from their personal and professional life. Even though their childhood photos often find their way to the dedicated social media accounts of their fan pages, a new series of photos, with baby face filters, has now been shared on Instagram.

From Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who were once together to the loved-up couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to the married lovebirds, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh; many celebs have been transformed into kids with the filter and the result is simply adorable.

Deepika and Ranveer, who got married in 2018, looked like a match made in heaven in the edited photo. The snap has the power couple posing in ivory and gold traditional outfits at their reception. Another edited snap is from their first appearance as a married couple at the Mumbai airport.

Alia and Ranbir, who never fail to impress when together, looked beyond adorable as they posed together. Even with the baby filter, the duo looked simply perfect for one another. As for Salman and Katrina, who have worked together in many films including Ek The Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat, among others, the two looked smart as kids.