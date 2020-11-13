SEOUL — China finally congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris for their U.S. election win, ending whispers over Beijing’s reticence. Beijing’s salutations came just over 24 hours after Biden’s team said he had held phone calls with Australia, Japan, and South Korea. The early overtures to China’s neighbors reflected Biden’s campaign promise of staying tough on China but seeking a united front instead of the Trump administration’s more unilateral approach. China’s government has been cautiously optimistic about calmer relations with Washington under a Biden administration, although officials have no illusions of a major thaw.

“We respect the American people’s choice,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a regular news conference. “We congratulate Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris.” At the same time, Wang added, “we understand the U.S. election results will be confirmed based on U.S. law and procedure.” China’s Foreign Ministry previously had held off extending congratulations, saying only that it “noted” Biden’s claim of victory.