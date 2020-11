Gold prices rose marginally on Friday for the second day in a row. Sovereign increased by Rs 200 making the rate Rs 37,960. Rs25 per gram making it Rs. 4745. The rupee had closed at Rs 37,760 in the previous session.

Gold prices have stabilized in global markets following reports of Covid vaccine. It is trading at $ 1,876.92 an ounce.

In the national market, gold of 10 grams 24 carat rose 0.07 per cent to Rs 50,635. There was a similar increase in the price of silver.