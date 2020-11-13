COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases rises to 5000 range today…

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5804 people in the state today. The worst affected districts are Kozhikode 799, Ernakulam 756, Thrissur 677, Malappuram 588, Kollam 489, Alappuzha 468, Thiruvananthapuram 439, Palakkad 438, Kottayam 347, Kannur 240, Pathanamthitta 189, Idukki 187, Wayanad 106 and Kasaragod 81.

During the last 24 hours, 58,221 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 9.97%. A total of 53,65,288 samples have so far been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, Trunat, CLIA and Antigen Assay. 26 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid-19.