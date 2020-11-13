Funeral of woman found dead at house put on hold. Read more!!!

Under enigmatic circumstances, the funeral of 40-year-old woman, who was found dead at her house in Perumbazhuthoor has been put on hold amid organ allegations.. As per report, she was trapped by the organ trade mafia. Sandhya’s body was found on Saturday and she had recently recovered from Covid-19.

According to the Neyyattinkara police, the postmortem reports have showed that the death was due to Covid-related issues. Police are waiting for a detailed report of her internal organs. With the Covid protocol, the funeral was decided to be held yesterday. As the relatives refused to identify the body, the Neyyatinkara municipality officials couldn’t claim it.

A health official with the municipality said “We had collected the token to claim the body. A family member of the deceased was with us. But then, filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, who is Sandhya’s cousin, contacted us to say that if we accepted the body, we should be able to confirm if a postmortem was carried out. We are not experts and had no means to confirm the same. We asked the relative who had accompanied us if he wanted to proceed, and he refused. We then cancelled the pass. We had made all arrangements for the funeral at a crematorium in Maranalloor.”

The Medical College Superintendent Dr M S Sharmad said “the hospital had completed all procedures before handing over the body to the police. Now it is up to the police and the relatives to decide what should be do.”