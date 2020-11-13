Huge alligator spotted on golf course during storm….

A monster alligator was found strolling a golf course during Storm Eta in Florida. The gigantic gator was seen marching across the grounds of Valencia Golf and Country Club in Naples.

Many compared the massive alligator to a prehistoric dinosaur. Tyler Stolting, who recorded the alligator making its way across the greens, said it was the biggest one he had ever seen. “I was a little shocked, obviously,” Mr Stolting, the first assistant golf professional at the club who took the video, told. “It was pretty big, biggest one I’ve ever seen!” he said.

Valencia Golf and Country Club shared the clip on Facebook, where it has gone viral. Filmed from a moving vehicle, the video shows the gator walking as gale winds blew and rain fell during Tropical Storm Eta. “Shut up!! That looks like a dinosaur,” wrote one person in the comments section.