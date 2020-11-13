India crosses 86 Lakh virus cases in a single day. Read more!!!

India recorded 86,83,916 in a single day, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease have surged to 80,66,501, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The health Minister highlighted that Maharashtra continues to have a large active COVID-19 caseload with a high fatality rate of 2.6 percent and also noted that at 1.64 percent, the case fatality rate in Uttarakhand is higher than the national average. He also spoke about the COVID-19 situation in Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya and Goa.

Yesterday, Andhra Pradesh reported 1,728 new cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of total positive cases to 8,49,705, as per the State Health Department. While the active cases stand at 20,857, a total of 8,22,011 have so far been recovered and the death toll in the state is 6,837.

“70 percent of the 44,281 new corona virus infections reported 24 hours are from ten states and UTs with Delhi continuing to report the highest daily new cases at 7,830, followed by Kerala with 6,010 cases,” the ministry said. The ministry also said, “This also indicates a sustained trend of declining active cases in the country. It assumes higher significance in the context of several countries across the globe reporting a surge in the number of new cases.”