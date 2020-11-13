Kerala Nirmal Lottery results: First prize of 70 lakh!

Nirmal NR-198, the Kerala state lottery result will be declared today. The first prize is worth Rs 70 lakh, second and third prize worth Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The cost per ticket is Rs 40 and Rs 750 for entire book. The result will be announced on the official website keralalotteries.com. Prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can be claimed by the winner from any lottery shop in Kerala. And for the prize above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to submit their tickets before a bank or government lottery office along with their identity proof.

It was in 1967, Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1, 1967. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968. The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries. More than three ataluk Lottery Offices are functioning. The one is in Punalur in Kollam district and the one in Kattappana in Idukki district