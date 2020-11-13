“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted”: World Kindness Day…

World Kindness Day is celebrated annually to promote the virtue of kindness. This day is observed every year on November 13th to encourage the values of humanity which can further help in building the world a better place. This day is dedicated to the act of kindness and doing good deeds as an individual or as an organization.

World Kindness Day was first launched in 1998 by The World Kindness Movement. This organization was formed at a 1997 Tokyo conference of like-minded kindness organisations from the world. The day can be celebrated doing random acts of kindness and doing activities related to the day.

World Kindness Day can be celebrated by performing different acts of kindness such as helping the elderly or someone who is needy. You can do various activities as a mark of kindness to celebrate this day such as: