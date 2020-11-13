“Prabhu Deva” To Get Married Again ; Tying The Knot Nine Years After Divorce !!!

Chennai; Director, actor, and choreographer Prabhu Deva is famous for his exceptional dancing moves and upright acting might be tying the knot soon. The ABCD2 actor might be getting married again nine years after he divorced his wife Ramlath.In 2008, Prabhu Deva’s eldest son, Vishal who was 12-years-old, passed away due to brain tumor in Chennai. The actor has two other sons with his former wife.

The 47-year-old actor began his career as a group dancer and gradually appeared as one of the top choreographers and directors not only in South Indian films but also in the Hindi cinema industry. The actor has stayed very confidential about his individual matters and does not reveal in talking about his romantic life. However, a report suggests that the ABCD actor is in a relationship onetime again.

The report adds that Prabhu Deva is dating his niece for some time and is planning to get married soon. Apparently, no official statement has been made by the actor or his team. His name was also associated with Nayantara, the successful actress of South Indian films. At the time when Prabhu Deva was dating Nayantara, he was married to Ramlata and both had three sons. However, their relationship did not endure long and the two divorced.

The director is working on his Bollywood directorial ‘Radhe’ starring Salman Khan as the main character. He will also be seen in the main roles in Tamil movies ‘Pon Manickavel’, ‘Theal’, ‘Yung Mung Sung’, ‘Oomai Vizhigal’ and ‘Bagheera’.’Pon Manickavel’ will be Prabhu Deva’s 50th movie as an actor where he will be seen as a police officer for the first time. The release of this film has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.