Reports confirmed that the Russian vaccine has arrived in India; trials are likely to begin soon

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 has reportedly arrived in India after Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories got approval from the Drug Control General of India to conduct phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the vaccine. A video surfaced on social media shows containers with logos of Sputnik V and Dr. Reddy’s were seen unloaded from a small truck.

Got confirmed, Russian Sputnik V vaccines have arrived in India#Hyderabad based @drreddys has permission to conduct phase 2/3 human clinical trials of vaccine in India Trials will start shortly Video being circulated on social media is true@sputnikvaccine @rdif_press pic.twitter.com/7bVOmXr0mD — Nilesh TNIE (@Nilesh_TNIE) November 11, 2020

A senior official from Dr. Reddy’s confirmed the arrival of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine in India and added that the clinical trials will commence soon. The development comes at a time when Sputnik V, developed by the Gamalaya Centre, demonstrated an efficacy rate of 92 percent, according to interim trial results announced by the country’s health ministry. The efficacy of the vaccine was demonstrated on the basis of a first interim analysis obtained 21 days after the first injection. Russia registered Sputnik V for public use in August, the first country to do so, though the approval came before the start of the large-scale trial in September.