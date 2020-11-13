“Retaliatory firing”; Indian Army killed 8 Pakistani soldiers

Retaliatory firing by the Indian Army, in response to ceasefire violations from across the Line of Control, killed seven-eight Pakistan Army soldiers. Two-three Pakistan Army Special Service Group commandoes were among those killed. Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked ceasefire violations in multiple sectors from Uri to Gurez along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on November 13. Two BSF porters were injured in Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Poonch district on Friday. A total of seven people have suffered injuries in Poonch, including five civilians and 2 BSF porters.

Indian troops at forwarding posts spotted suspicious movement along the LoC in the Keran sector on Friday. Alert border troops foiled the infiltration bid which resulted in the initiation of an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) from the Pakistani side. The Indian Army released videos showing Pakistan Army positions being hit across the LoC in north Kashmir on Friday.