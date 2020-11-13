Sabarimala Temple to open for devotees on Nov. 15 following COVID-19 restrictions….

The Sabarimala Temple will open for the Mandala-Makaravilakku season on November 15, following all COVID-19 protocols.

The Mandala pooja will take place on December 26 afternoon. The temple will be closing on the same night with the Harivarasanam song. The shrine will open again in January with the Makaravillaku taking place on January 14. The temple will be closed after the Makaravilakku rituals.

Only those devotees who have registered on the virtual queue system by the state police will be allowed to enter the temple. A maximum of 1000 devotees will be allowed entry into the temple from November 16 onwards. On weekends, 2000 pilgrims will be allowed entry.

An expert committee which drafted the COVID-19 recommendations for the temple darshan said that devotees will be checked at Nilakkal once, even if they have carried their COVID-19 negative certificates with them. At the entry points, devotees can pay and get themselves tested. The Pampa river will be closed to pilgrims as bathing in the river is prohibited.