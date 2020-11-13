See how people reacted to the possible relaunch of PUBG in India…

People celebrate the announcement of relaunch of PUBG in India with memes and jokes, a new game specially designed for the Indian market. The in-game content will be tailored to reflect local needs, specially customised for Indian gamers.
In the new updated version, the game will now be set in a virtual simulation training ground and new characters will automatically start fully clothed. The game will also come with a new game time restriction feature to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players, the company said.
Here are some reactions:
#IndiaWelcomesPUBGMobile#Pubgmobileindia is coming back.
Le Among us after hearing this – pic.twitter.com/YnfNxcDvyq
— Rohan Maheshwari (@_rohan_reigns_) November 12, 2020
#pubgmobileindia is coming back .
Le me who already moved on : pic.twitter.com/ueo36IhWyL
— Gujarati chhokro (@pubgkadeewana) November 12, 2020
#Pubgmobileindia is coming back
PubG fans Parents pic.twitter.com/YILfCMHgcl
— Kittu (@jhampakjhum) November 12, 2020
After watching #pubgmobileindia is coming back
Phone storage Gamers pic.twitter.com/HucoZpEYzM
— Komal Gupta (@motapa_daires) November 12, 2020
#Pubgmobileindia is finally back
*Kids *Parents pic.twitter.com/hdqbrfuQ6t
— Chumfuk Red Gadha (@Pure_Sarcastic) November 12, 2020
The company is yet to announce the release date of PUBG Mobile India. As of now, the game is no longer available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
