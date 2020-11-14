10 people including women and a child killed as pick-up truck overturns

Bhopal: At least 10 people were killed in a truck accident in Madhya Pradesh. About 25 people were injured. The condition of some of the injured is serious. The dead includes four women and a child. The accident took place in the Shivapuri district. The injured were shifted to the district hospital. The accident took place while the truck was coming to their village in Vijayapura in Sheopur district.

Additional SP Praveen Kumar Bhuria said the deceased were all relatives and were returning from attending the funeral of a relative in Morawan village. Six people died at the spot and two died on the way to the hospital and two at the hospital. Three of the injured are in critical condition. They will be shifted to a hospital in Gwalior.