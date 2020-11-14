17 exotic birds seized by Border Security Force

The Border Security Force (BSF) had seized 17 exotic birds that were snuggled to India. The BSF has seized the rare birds and also arrested a Bangladeshi citizen e near Rangiapota outpost in Nadia, West Bengal.

The BSF jawans patrolling near the International Border (IB) in West Bengal has find the man crossing the India- Bangladesh border. And sized the birds from him. The 17 birds, kept in three cages, were handed over to the forest department.

The birds belong to three rare species. There were two Toucans, five Aracari Toucans and the rest belonged to Poicephalus cryptoxanthus species. The Bangladeshi was handed over to the police.