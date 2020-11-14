2 light-intensity earthquakes strikes

The National Centre for Seismology has informed that 2 light-intensity earthquake has jolted northeastern India. The moderate earthquake has hit Assam.

The earthquake measuring 3.7 and 2.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale has jolted two central Assam districts on Friday. A tremor measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Karbi Anglong district at 3.23 pm. The earthquake was at a depth of 11 km. Another earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 4.04 am on Friday early morning in Nagaon district. it was also at a depth of 11 km.

No report of loss of life or damage to property has been received yet.

Earlier, successive earthquakes had hit the northeastern states specially in Mizoram and Manipur . Northeastern states, specially Mizoram, frequently witness mild to moderate earthquakes. Seismologists consider the mountainous northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.