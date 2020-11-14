5 Keralites were killed as van plunges 50ft from a bridge

5 Keralites were killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling plunged into the Urmodi river near Karad bridge, Satara in Maharashtra. 8 others sustained injuries in the accident. The vehicle, a Tempo Traveller, was going towards Goa from Mumbai when the accident happened at about 5 in the morning. The vehicle fell 50 ft deep into the river.

The driver dozing off is the reason for the accident, it is assumed. The passengers of the vehicle were residents of Vashi in Navi Mumbai. A woman and a 3-year-old child were among those killed in the accident. All were killed on the spot. Two of the deceased have been identified as Madhusudanan Nair and wife Uma Nair. The bodies have been kept at Satara government hospital and the injured are admitted to hospital in Karad.