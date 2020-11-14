Building collapsed in the blaze, two firefighters died

Madurai: Two firefighters were killed in a building collapsed in the blaze. The accident took place in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The building collapsed when the firefighters trying to put out the blaze in the old building. The two firemen succumbed to death on the way to the hospital. Two were hospitalized due to injuries. The deceased has been identified as K Sivarajan and P Krishnamurthy. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy condoled over the incident. An assistance of Rs 25 lakh each has been announced for the families of the deceased.

An electrical short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire in the old building which suddenly collapsed when Fire Service personnel were trying to douse the flames. One respective kin will be provided a government job based on qualification. The chief minister also announced a financial aid of Rs three lakh each to the injured persons – R Kalyanakumar and Chinnakaruppu and said the government will bear their medical expenses.