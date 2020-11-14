Chief Minister announces major decision for class 10,12 students

The Chief Minister has made an important decision for students studying in class 10 and 12. The Chief Minister announced that there will be no selection or pre-board examinations for class 10 and 12.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced this. The decision will be implemented on students of West Bengal Secondary and West Bengal Higher Secondary Education Board. The students will directly appear for the board examinations in 2021.

“Students could not go to schools due to COVID-19 pandemic. The education department has taken a decision that those willing to take the 2021 Madhyamik and Uccha-Madhyamik exams will not require to clear any test. They will be allowed to sit for these (two) examinations”, said Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, the state government has announced that the decision on reopening schools in the state will be taken only after mid-November. The schools across the state are closed since March.