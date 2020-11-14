Covid-19 Updates: Total coronavirus cases reached at 1.35 lakh in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the Covid-19 situation in Qatar. 203 new coronavirus cases along with 221 recoveries were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported. The newly diagnosed cases include, 157 contacts of active cases and 46 were travel related.

Thus the total confirmed cases has reached at 135,570 in Qatar. The total recoveries had climbed to 132,577. The death toll is firm at 234.

Also Read: Recovery rate reaches 93.05% in India

At present there are 2759 active cases in the country. In this 298 people were admitted in hospitals. 36 patients were receiving ICU treatment.

In the last 24 hours 9035 new Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar. Thus the overall tests conducted in Qatar has reached at 1044873.