Drunken Mercedes driver crashes into a couple on Royal Enfield….

A man, working in a club in Secunderabad as a manager, was killed in the accident and his wife suffered grievous injuries. The accident took place yesterday. A CCTV footage of the accident revealed what exactly happened.

The couple on the bike jumped the Cyber Towers traffic junction signal and was proceeding towards Kondapur on his Royal Enfield bike. A Mercedes Benz car heading towards Kukatpally jumped the signal and rammed straight into the couple on the bike.

The man driving the car was later found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Inspector of Police at the Madhapur Station said, “Gautham Dev succumbed to his injuries on the spot and his wife sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to Medicover hospital. Kashi Vishwanath who was driving the car was arrested and based on preliminary investigation it was found that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. A case has been registered for driving under the influence of alcohol, for jumping the signal and for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.”

This tragic accident at Hyderabad's Cyber Tower junction was caught on CCTV. A drunk man in a car rammed his vehicle into a couple on their bike. The man on the bike succumbed to his injuries on the spot and his wife is critical and battling for her life. #DontDrinkAndDrive pic.twitter.com/zKGgkFxEYk — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) November 13, 2020

Vishwanath and his friend were heading towards Kukatpally for dinner. A case has been registered and investigation is underway. The number plate of the car was missing and this had led to speculations about who the car belongs to. The cops were trying to identify the car using the chassis number.