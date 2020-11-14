From “Tea Vendor To Prime Minister” ; What Barack Obama Wrote About PM Modi

New Delhi: The life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspires many which include ex-US President Barack Obama. A media report stated that Obama had in 2015 noted about PM Modi in a report in Time Magazine and had defined him as India’s ‘reformer-in-chief’.

In the inspiring piece in the magazine, Obama had said that PM Modi as a boy had supported his father sell tea to help their family and at this point, he is ruling the world’s largest democracy, and his life story from poverty to Prime Minister echoes the energy and potential of India’s rise. He further mentioned that PM Modi was decided to help more Indians pursue in his path.

“He’s laid out an ambitious vision to reduce extreme poverty, improve education, empower women and girls and unleash India’s true economic potential while confronting climate change,” Obama said. Calling PM Modi a disciple of yoga, Obama pens that the Indian politician linked with all citizens on Twitter and envisioned a ‘digital India’.”

Recalling PM Modi’s visit to Washington, Obama wrote that the world-famous leader identifies that more than 1 billion Indians living and thriving together can be an inspiring example for all. In his latest book ‘A Promised Land’ which had hit the market, Obama has said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has a “nervous, unformed quality” about him like a student eager to impress the teacher but lacking aptitude and passion to “master the subject.”