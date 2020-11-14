“Good News”; Govt waives 50% domestic property tax to ease financial struggles

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao informed that domestic property owners in Greater Hyderabad limits have been given 50 percent relief in the property tax those who pay up to Rs 15,000 in 2020-2021 financial year. If the owners in these categories already paid the full tax, the 50 percent relief will be adjusted in the next financial year.

The Minister also informed that the waiver More than 13 lakh owners will get benefit in the poll-bound Greater Hyderabad limits. In other municipalities in the state, owners are permitted to pay 50 percent of the property tax. This relief will be applicable to those who pay up-to Rs 10000 annual property tax. KTR also announced the enhancement of salaries of sanitation workers from Rs 14,500 to Rs 17,000 recognizing their services during the corona pandemic. The government will continue to disburse Rs 10,000 instant relief to the recent Flood Victims in Greater Hyderabad. He appealed to people to Register their names in Mee Seva centers and bank account details to avail the benefit.