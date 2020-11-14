Indian Army destroyed Pakistan bunkers, terror launchpads: Watch it here

The Indian Army had given a befitting reply to Pakistan’s provocation. The Indian Army has destroyed many bunkers of Pakistan Army and also the terror launchpads along the Line of Control (LoC). As per reports, around 11 Pakistani soldiers including two SSG Commandos. were killed in the attack by Indian Army.

The Indian Army had also released some video of the attacks.

Earlier on Friday, the Pakistani forced has resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling along the LoC. The Pakistan targeted villagers and civilians. 3 civilians were killed and many others sustained severe injuries in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan. 5 Indian Army soldiers also lost their lives in the ceasefire violations.

#WATCH | Pakistan violated ceasefire along Line of Control in the Keran sector, of Jammu and Kashmir, earlier today pic.twitter.com/zQRLrSyxhc — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020

#WATCH | 7-8 Pakistan Army soldiers killed, 10-12 injured in the retaliatory firing by Indian Army in which a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads have also been destroyed: Indian Army Sources pic.twitter.com/q3xoQ8F4tD — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020

This year, Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement 4,052 times, out of which 128 were reported this month. While Pak army involved in cross border firing 394 times. In 2019, a total of 3,233 cross border shelling by Pakistan, were reported.