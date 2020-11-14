‘Library on Wheels’: World’s first children’s library on tram to be launched today in this Indian city

World’s first library for children on wheels will be launched in an Indian city. The first children’s library on a tram will be launched on Saturday in Kolkata. The library will be launched on November 14 on Children’s Day, which is celebrated to commemorate first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary.

The library is jointly developed by the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) and Apeejay Anand Children’s Library. The Kolkata Young Reader’s Tramcar will have around 1,000 books.

“The tram would run on Shyambazar-Esplanade and Esplanade-Gariahat routes, spanning across north and south Kolkata, every day from morning to evening. The Oxford Bookstores has curated the selection of books,” said Rajanvir Singh Kapur, managing director of WBTC.

Entry is free for children. Parents accompanying their children will have to pay normal tram fares to board it.

Earlier in September India’s first library on tram was launched in Kolkata . A similar effort was earlier initiated at Brno in the Czech Republic.

Kolkata has the only existing tramways in India. The Kolkata Tramways have been operating since 1873 .