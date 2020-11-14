Mehbooba Mufti asks leadership of India and Pakistan to rise above political compulsions and initiate dialogue

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti asked the centre to rise above their political compulsions and initiate dialogues. She asserted this dialogue after the shelling at the Line of Control in which eight Pakistani soldiers were killed. Eight Pakistani soldiers were killed and 12 others were injured after the Indian Army targeted Pakistani positions across the LoC in north Kashmir in response to the heavy shelling by the neighbouring army in which eight Indians and four civilians and four security personnel died.

“Sad to see mounting casualties on both sides of LoC. If only Indian & Pakistani leadership could rise above their political compulsions & initiate dialogue. Restoring the ceasefire agreed upon & implemented by Vajpayee Ji & Musharaf Sahab is a good place to start,” Mufti wrote on Twitter.