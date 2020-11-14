Mysterious: NASA releases the “Sound of hell”; The most terrifying sound. Watch video

NASA shared a video of the sonification of a planetary nebula captured by the Hubble telescope. The Helix Nebula is 655 light-years away from the earth, and three light-years across. The eerie sound that is heard in the post comes from the dying sun-like star’s life. Nebulae like this form when the star sheds some of its outer material.

In the video, the red part is assigned lower pitches and blue light or the part of the eye is assigned higher pitches. When the frequencies of light increase from red to blue, frequencies of sound increase from low to high pitches. NASA said that while there is no sound in space because of vacuum, sonifications like the one captured by the Hubble Space Telescope help in conceptualizing the data in astronomical images in a new auditory way. The audio has received 651,248 views. Netizens have expressed mixed reactions to the sound. Some are terrified while some are fascinated. As one user commented, “The eye part scared me so. I was caught off guard by the sound of a screaming woman.”