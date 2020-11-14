Pakistan Military is reportedly plotting to launch a terrorist attack in India

New Delhi: The Pakistan Army has reportedly joined hands with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to launch a terrorist attack in India. According to Indian security agencies, the Haqqani network has been approached for help. Top Pakistani military officials have ties with Sirajuddin Haqqani, the head of the Haqqani network. For the past few months, the Pakistani military has been trying to establish a foothold with the TTP. According to security sources, the Pakistani military is planning to use it to carry out terrorist attacks if ties are strengthened.

It has also been reported that the Pakistani military has held talks with the TTP. Ishaan, a TTP leader who escaped capture by the Pakistani army last year, confirms this. Ishaan also said that the Haqqani Network is mediating the talks between the two groups. The Pakistani military and the TDP are expected to reach an agreement soon as ongoing talks continue.