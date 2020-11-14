‘Ram Setu’: Akshay Kumar unveils poster of new film

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has unveiled the poster of his new film on Diwali. The actor has unveiled the firs look poster of his upcoming film ‘Ram Setu’.

In the poster Akshay kumar is seen in a long hairdo and a grey T-Shirt, a blue denim shirt and black cargo pants. The poster also has a photo of Lord Ram in the background.

“This Deepawali, let us endeavour to keep alive the ideals of Lord Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt – RAM SETU! Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali! #RamSetu #AbhishekSharma #CapeOfGoodFilms @abundantiaent @ivikramix #DrChandraprakashDwivedi”, Akshay Kumar tweeted.

This Deepawali,let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come.

Taking this mammoth task ahead,here is our humble attempt – #RamSetu

Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali! pic.twitter.com/ZQ2VKWJ1xU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2020

The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma’s new film ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ is releasing on November 15.

Akshay Kumar’s last released film was ‘Laxmi’. The film was released on OTT platform and got a mixed review from the audience. Akshay Kumar has now resumed shooting for the period drama, ‘Prithviraj’. He will then kickstart shooting for an action-comedy titled ‘Bachchan Pandey’ in Jaisalmer in January 2021.