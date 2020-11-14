“Sabarimala Pilgrimage” ; Know The Precautionary Steps To Observe !!!

Thiruvananthapuram: While one day left for the opening of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku season, the Kerala government said detailed arrangements have been made to assure that no COVID-19 patient comes to the hill shrine for the pilgrimage.

The whole pilgrimage would be through the virtual queue method this time, with that usual heavy rush can be controlled, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran told after a high-level meeting of administrators to examine the final preparations at the temple on Friday. Naming various steps carried by the government to secure a safe pilgrimage in the wake of the pandemic, the minister said each pilgrim, visiting the temple, should bring a COVID negative certificate, taken within the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 testing kiosks would be opened at Pampa and Nilakkal, the base camps, to support devotees to carry out the test before starting the trekking. Arrangements would be made by the health department to make antigen tests in various centers including, all bus stands and railway stations at Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, and Kottayam, where pilgrims reach to move to the Lord Ayyappa temple, he said. Measures would be taken to guarantee social distancing while permitting pilgrims for darshan. A specific place would be observed for each devotee, and also those aged between 60- 65 years should present a medical fitness certificate.

Those testing positive for the viral disease, including those from other states, would be given sufficient treatment until they test negative. Treatment can be given in either government or private hospitals as per the need of the pilgrims. All arrangements including the ambulance facility have been organized in the government medical colleges in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam and also in the private hospitals in these districts, he said.

Mask was not mandatory for pilgrims while trekking and the relaxation were according to the protocol that provided exemption during increased physical activity, but, devotees should observe strict COVID protocol. Used masks should not be hurled away and arrangements would be made to gather and recycle it, official sources added. The two-month-long annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku season at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple, located in Pathanamthitta district, would begin on November 16.