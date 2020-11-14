Kolkata: A massive fire broke out in a slum area of Nivedita pally in New Town of Kolkata on Saturday evening. As per updates, several houses were gutted in the massive fire. Five fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Kolkata: Several houses gutted after fire broke out in the slum area of Nivedita pally, New Town. Five fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. Visuals from the site. pic.twitter.com/h5LGgg7etx — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

Another incident was reported on Kolkata just four days back on November 10 in which around 20 shanties were completely gutted. The fire had broken out in Kolkata’s Topsia area. At least six fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze, which was first spotted around 3.30 PM. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the spot.