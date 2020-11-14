Six-year-olds sketch rogue driver for German police….

Police in the west German city of Hamm used drawings by six-year-olds to trace a rogue driver who smashed through a road barrier. The police praised the four young students sketches, saying they were officially part of the investigation.

The children were waiting to cross the road when they witnessed the driver, a woman with short blonde hair.

The driver didn’t care about the damage caused and kept driving, the police said. When the children – Luisa, Romy, Celina and Luis reported the incident to their teacher she got them to sketch it and she then informed the police.

The police has two of the sketches, but another one apparently shows the driver in more detail. “Super kids!” several wrote, and two suggested that the sketches were more useful than video surveillance images. Local resident said: “Terrific action by the kids. They don’t look away, but act. Many adults could learn from the children’s example.”