State government announces new decision on school reopening

The state government has announced its new decision on the reopening of schools. The state government has decided not to open schools for now. The Rajasthan state government has decided this. The new order by the education department was issued on Friday.

As per the new decision, the government had no plans to open schools for students till classes VIII. And for those in classes IX to XII, the decision will be taken later . The government has also launched a new programme called ‘Chalo Ghar Se Paden’ (Let’s study From Home). The programme is for Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) students.

Earlier, the Rajasthan government has announced that the schools across the state will be reopened after the Diwali.