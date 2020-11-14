US Singer performs bajan ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’…Watch video….

A video of a bhajan being sung by an American singer has excited many online. Recording artist Mary Millben shared a video of herself singing ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’ for a virtual Diwali celebration.

Dressed in a lehenge choli rounded with heavy kundan jewellery, the American actress-singer is seen giving an impassioned performance. “As a daughter of retired ministers, my singing roots originated in the Church and this upbringing shaped my faith. As a woman of faith, I value the diverse ways many worship across the world,” she share.

Watch the video here:

“This hymn continues to move me, touch my spirit, and stir my passion for Indian culture. My mother Reverend Althea Millben was the first one to encourage me to consider recording and performing this song,” she added. People on the Internet appreciated her efforts, especially her Hindi pronunciation, and said her rendition of the bhajan was “soulful”.