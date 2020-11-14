Video of test firing of ‘Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile’ released by DRDO: Watch it here

On Friday, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has successfully test-fired the ‘Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile’ (QRSAM). The missile had hit its target directly during the test.

“The missile launch took place from ITR Chandipur at 3:50 pm off the Odisha coast. The missile is propelled by a single-stage solid-propellant rocket motor and uses all indigenous subsystems. The missile is canisterised for transportation and launch using a mobile launcher capable of carrying 6 canisterised missiles,” a release issued by the Union Ministry of Defence said .

“The missile system has achieved a major milestone by a direct hit on to a Banshee Pilotless target aircraft at medium range and medium altitude… The radar tracked the Banshee target from farthest range and missile was launched when target was within kill zone and achieved the direct hit with terminal active homing by RF Seeker guidance. Various DRDO labs DRDL, RCI, LRDE, R&DE (E), IRDE, ITR participated in the test,” the defence ministry statement further said.

Successful testfiring of the DRDO-developed Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system off the coast of Balasore, Odisha yesterday. The Missile can hit targets in air at a strike range of 25-30 km. During the testfiring, it hit its target directly.

Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) is a missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in association with Bharat Electronics Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited for the Indian Army.

ORSAM is an all-weather, all-terrain surface-to-air missile equipped with electronic counter measures against jamming by aircraft radars. The missile can be mounted on a truck and is stored in a canister. QRSAM uses solid-fuel propellant and has a range of 25–30 km. The missile system comprises two four-walled radars both of which encompass a 360-degree coverage, namely, the Active Array Battery Surveillance Radar and the Active Array Battery Multifunction Radar, apart from the launcher.