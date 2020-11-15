An unidentified woman picked up a new-born baby from the hospital; search goes on

A newborn baby has gone missing from the Vanivilas Hospital after an unknown woman took the child from the hospital and escaped. Abdul Rashid, the father filed a complaint with the Vishweshwarapuram police, who have taken up a kidnap case and are going through the CCTV camera footage to identify the woman who stole the baby. Rashid works at a fabrication unit and is a resident of Vijanapura. His wife Arshiya and he have a seven-year-old daughter.

Arshiya had the baby two days ago. “A nurse showed the baby to me for only about two seconds and told me she had to immediately take her to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” Rashid told. The baby was put on C-PAP and she was responding well, said Geeta Shivamurthy, Medical Superintendent and in-charge of Vanivilas Hospital. Rashid was in close proximity to the NICU, but for two days, no one called from the ICU, and the hospital staff told him his baby was fine so he went home for a change of clothes. Her mother was at the hospital with his wife. When Rashid came home, he got a call from the hospital that Arshiya was not on her bed.

When Rashid went and asked about his child, the NICU staff told that one of their relatives named Ayesha had taken the baby. She had signed the register and taken the baby for feeding, they told Rashid. A shocked Rashid went around the hospital searching for his baby but in vain. When he argued with the hospital staff, they shifted the blame on the attendees for the baby theft. The hospital staff alerted the jurisdictional VV Puram police who have taken up a case of kidnap and are investigating further.