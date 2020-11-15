Bridge collapses live on air: ‘Miraculous Escape’ for TV reporter

Live reporting is always considered a tough task and it becomes risky and too scary specially while reporting natural disasters. A reporter in the US had a close shave when she was reporting about extreme flooding while standing on a bridge and the bridge collapsed while she was live on-air, recently.

The terrifying footage of that incident is now going viral on social media lauding her professionalism. When the incident occurred, Amber Roberts, a reporter of Fox 46, was doing a live about flooding near the Hiddenite Bridge in Alexander County, North Carolina. While she was on-air, a portion of the bridge collapsed suddenly. But Amber and her camera man ran for their lives.

As the cameraperson filmed a shot of the collapse, Roberts was heard screaming: “It’s splitting.” “This is incredible,” Amber said. “Okay, we’re backing up. Just right here live on TV we saw the road collapse, the same road that we were just standing on seconds ago,” she also added.

Luckily, the people crowded there was able to quickly and safely move off of the bridge and no one was injured.