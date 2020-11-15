CM tests positive for COVID-19

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Sing had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Mr. Singh shared the news on his Twitter account earlier today. He also requested everyone who came in contact with him to get tested. “I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self-isolate and get tested,” the tweet reads.

A number of union ministers have contracted the virus that has affected over 88 lakh people in India. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive and then later cured of COVID-19. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had also tested positive for the virus and was hospitalized for a while. Coronavirus cases in India now stand at 88.14 lakh with a jump of 41,100 cases in the last 24 hours, government data showed today. 447 deaths in the last 24 hours have pushed the total fatality count to 1,29,635.