COVID-19 live updates; India’s recover rate improves

Today is the 237th day since India executed a nationwide lockdown to help prevent the virus infections. As per report, India has recorded 88,14,579 confirmed COVID-19 cases and death toll reach 1,29,635. So far, a total of 82,05,728 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The cases of infections are rising quickly in states of Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the places where the highest number of cases reported. Globally, more than 5.38 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 13.09 lakh have died. Even though, India’s recovery rate is rising and now remains at 93.09 percent.

In Puducherry, the number of new COVID-19 cases dropped to 25 for the first time in recent months in the Union Territory of Puducherry, taking the total infection count to 36,324, the Health Department said recently.