Covid-19 Updates: 207 recoveries reported in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the Covid-19 situation in Qatar. 215 new coronavirus cases along with 207 recoveries were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported. The newly diagnosed cases include 157 contacts of active cases and 58 travel related.

Thus the overall infection tally has climbed to 135,785. The total recoveries reached at 132,784. The death toll is firm at 234. There are 2767 active cases in Qatar.

7375 new Covid-19 tests were also carried out in Qatar in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done has reached at 104,8828. 277 Patients were in hospitals. In this 37 are in ICU.