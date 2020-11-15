Education dept warns schools for sharing students data to private agencies

The Maharashtra Education Department has warned schools for sharing the personal details of students to non-public businesses and training courses. An order issued by the Government says that the schools will face strict actions if complaints of information breach were reported by parents.

“During the current situation, as learning has moved online, schools are using various tools for e-learning. For the purpose of online education, schools have collected contact details of students and parents. However, in many cases, this data is shared with private agencies that use it for marketing. Schools should refrain from such practices,” reads the order. Several parents had complained about receiving calls from totally different firms attempting to market their apps and e-learning options. “We trust schools with our personal details but they often breach this trust. Sharing sensitive data of students, including addresses, poses a risk for them. The department should keep a strict watch to stop such activities,” mentioned Anita Tambe, a guardian.