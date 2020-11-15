Former Union Minister shared the picture of ‘Gandhiji’s last letter to Jawaharlal Nehru’. Read more!!!

Yesterday, on the occasion of Nehru’s 131st birthday, Jairam Ramesh, the Former Union Minister shared a picture of Mahatma Gandhi’s last letter to Jawaharlal Nehru.

He tweeted on the post, “Unpublicised, Nehru hadn’t taken food for a day or two as a reaction to communal tensions in Delhi. Somehow the Mahatma got to know…and advised (Nehru) to put an end to the ‘fast’.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute at Shantivan to his great grandfather. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru. PM Narendra Modi’s tweet reads, “My humble tribute to the First Prime Minister of Our country, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his Birth anniversary.” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the cremation spot of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Today, India celebrates the birth anniversary of its first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji: a towering visionary who laid the foundation of our country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism & modern outlook.” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.