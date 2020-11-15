“Gruesome incident”; 6-year-old girl’s body found with vital organs missing

Kanpur: A six-year-old girl’s body was found in an Uttar Pradesh village in Kanpur the very next day she went missing. While recovering the body police found that several vital organs of the child were missing. Relatives pointing fingers at possible occult practice. The girl had gone out of her home at night to buy some firecrackers to celebrate Diwali. But she didn’t return home till night and her parents became panic. But the girl’s body found in the bushes near a Kali temple the very next day.

The girl’s father, Karan Sankhawar, alleged that his daughter had been killed for some occult practices. Both her lungs are missing. But the police suspected that the girl could have been mauled by some wild animal. SP Brijesh Srivastava said that the child’s body was sent for post mortem. “The police are investigating the case from all angles and the culprit will not be spared,” he said.