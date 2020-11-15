“I insist that the Congress party should ask Mumbai Police to arrest Barack Obama’: Arnab Goswami mocks Congress and Shiv Sena

Editor in Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami has came down heavily against the Maharashtra government and Congress-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra. He mocked the alliance by saying that the Congress and Shiv Sena will put former US president, Barack Obama in jail for his remarks about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Arnab Goswami advised Congress and Shiv Sena to send their complaint against Obama to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh with an express instruction asking him to surround Obama’s house with 70 policemen and to pick him up for expressing his opinion on the Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read: Congress leader hits out at former US President for his remark on Rahul Gandhi

“I insist that the Congress party should ask Mumbai Police saying He (Obama) should be picked up, not allowed to wear his shoes and take him before the Alibaug jail and after two days he should be put to Taloja jail. That is the only thing Obama deserves,” said Arnab Goswami.

Arnab Goswami sense of Humor ??? I INSIST that Congress Party Immediately File an FIR in State of Maha against Barack Obama, drag him without shoes & put him in Taloja Jail ??#RahulGlobalInsult #BarackObama #ArnabIsBack pic.twitter.com/0DxgooovE3 — Rosy (@rose_k01) November 13, 2020

Former US president Barack Obama wrote in his memoir titled “A Promised Land”, that Rahul Gandhi was “eager to impress” but “lacked either the aptitude or the passion” to master the subject. The remark stirred a row in India with the Congress defending their leader.