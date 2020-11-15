Live virus updates: Kerala reports 6,357 new virus cases

Kerala reported 6,357 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, taking the caseload to over 5.20 lakh as the toll climbed to 1,848 with 26 more fatalities, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

As per report, 6,793 people have been cured of the disease, taking the total recoveries to 4,41,523. There are 67,927 people undergoing treatment in various districts. With the fresh cases COVID caseload reached 5,20,999. Based on latest report, in the last 24 hours, 61,553 samples have been sent for testing and the test positivity rate today was 10.33 per cent.

There are a total of 3,19,481 people under observation across the state – 3,01,535 under home or institutional quarantine and 17,946 in hospitals. The death toll in state has reached 1,848. Yesterday, 26 deaths were reported in Kerala. Two areas were added to hotspot list and five areas were removed. Among the infected, two are babies and 18 people who are over 60.