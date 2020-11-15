Pictures of Mohanlal celebrating Diwali with Sanjay Dutt and family in Dubai goes viral

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has celebrated Diwali with Sanjay Dutt and his family in Dubai. Mohanlal, who is currently in Dubai, celebrated Diwali on Saturday with Sanjay Dutt and family. The pictures of their meeting and celebration has rocked the internet.

In the picture, Mohanlal was seen in a red t-shirt with black pants. Sanjay and Maanyata, on the other hand, coordinated in white.

A video of Sanjay Dutt watching Mohanlal singing a Hindi song has been also shared by Manyata Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt has been in Dubai with Maanayata and their kids Shahraan and Iqra for a while now. He was diagnosed with cancer some months ago. However, the actor has on his birthday revealed that he had “recovered from his critical illness”.